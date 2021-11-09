NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NBA All-Star is pledging big money to boost literacy and math skills for New York City students in the Bronx.

Ninth graders at Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School were shooting hoops Tuesday while waiting for a big announcement from New York Knicks All-Star Julius Randle.

“Just to be a part of this is absolutely amazing,” Randle said.

He shared news about the “#30 for 3” campaign.

“Every three that I make this year, I’ll be matching $500 to donate here to you guys,” Randle said.

Each dollar raised benefits in-house literacy and math programs, says Kern Mojica, head of schools.

“We just started a school following a pandemic where students are coming back in person. Not everyone was connected equally,” he told CBS2’s Vanessa Murdock.

“This gives them the opportunity with this initiative to catch up and really get in groove of the things that we need them to do here at this school,” said Earl “The Pearl” Monroe.

“We have to get these levels up, up, up,” said Dan Klores, founder of Earl Monroe New Renaissance Basketball School.

Last year, Randle sank 160 three-pointers during the regular season. If he’s on point again this year, that would mean $80,000 donated.

This day was the best of days for students who spoke to CBS2.

“It was amazing,” 15-year-old Naimah Pearson said.

“It means a lot to us, you know,” 14-year-old Khary Williams said.

“He signed this shirt. It was cool,” 15-year-old Ayanna Sanders said.

“What about the money that he’s gonna raise for your school?” Murdock asked.

“That’s cool, too. We have a good opportunity, I feel like, at this school,” Ayanna said.

A school on a mission to ensure the best education for its students with a little help from big stars.

The school plans to hire five fulltime literacy intervention teachers and 30 math tutors with the funds. Anyone can participate in the 30 for 3 campaign. If you’d like to chip in, visit earlmonroeschool.org.