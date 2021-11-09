CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Broadway, Local TV, MTA, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA and the stars of Broadway are teaming up to welcome theatergoers back.

Tuesday, they launched a new ad campaign featuring the stars of seven of Broadway’s hottest shows riding the rails.

It’s a throwback to a 1977 campaign titled, “The Only Sure Way to Make It to Broadway.”

The MTA is also offering discounts to shows for riders who purchase tickets online. For more information, click here.

