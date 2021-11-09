NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The MTA and the stars of Broadway are teaming up to welcome theatergoers back.
Tuesday, they launched a new ad campaign featuring the stars of seven of Broadway’s hottest shows riding the rails.
Broadway is back and @nyctsubway is *still* the only sure way to make it there! Go behind the curtain of our latest campaign with stars from some of Broadway's most iconic shows!#TakeTheTrain pic.twitter.com/w0vtaLlQ8i
— MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) November 9, 2021
It’s a throwback to a 1977 campaign titled, “The Only Sure Way to Make It to Broadway.”
The MTA is also offering discounts to shows for riders who purchase tickets online. For more information, click here.