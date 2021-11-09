Today: Mostly sunny and mild with highs in the mid to upper 60s… 70+ degrees possible S&W.
Tonight: Increasing clouds with a slight chance of showers overnight, but mainly N&W. Lows in the low 50s… 40s and 30s across our suburbs.READ MORE: Taxi Drivers To Celebrate Debt Relief Deal Outside City Hall
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and mild again with highs in the low to mid 60s.READ MORE: Kathie Durst's Family To Speak Out Against Those Who Helped Cover Up Her Death
Thursday (Veterans Day): Partly sunny and slightly cooler. Highs in the upper 50s.
MORE NEWS: New York Approves First Licenses For Online Sports Betting
Late Thursday Night into Friday: Periods of rain, which could be moderate to heavy at times, through at least midday Friday. Rainfall amounts will be .5-1.5″ on average with the potential for minor/nuisance flooding.