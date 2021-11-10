NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Billy Crystal will return to a Broadway stage next spring.
Crystal will star as Buddy Young Jr. in “Mr. Saturday Night.”READ MORE: MTA, Broadway Stars Unite To Welcome Back Theatergoers
He returns to the role he first played in the 1992 movie.
“There’s something about this guy and that world that I love,” Crystal told The Associated Press. “I think that we’ve brought this story and this character to a better place than I could have imagined even.”
Crystal has written the stage adaptation with his film’s co-writers — Lowell Ganz and Marc “Babaloo” Mandel — and married it to music by Jason Robert Brown and lyrics by Amanda Green. John Rando will direct.READ MORE: Broadway Audiences 12 And Older Must Now Be Fully Vaccinated
“What the music has done to elevate the story and to propel the story and bring out dynamics in the characters is quite amazing to me,” Crystal said. “It’s something I couldn’t be more excited about, honestly.”
He will star opposite Tony Award-winner Randy Graff, Chasten Harmon and David Paymer, who will recreate his Oscar-nominated performance as Buddy’s brother, Stan Yankelman.
Previews begin on March 1 and opening night will be held on March 31 at the Nederlander Theatre.
Click here for more on Broadway openings.MORE NEWS: 'Book Of Mormon' Returns To Broadway With Free Performance For Fans
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)