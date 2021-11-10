NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say two people were tied up by men posing as police officers during a home invasion Tuesday in the Bronx.

It happened at around 8 a.m. at a house on Country Club Road near Polo Place, CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported.

Police said two men wearing NYPD-looking clothing entered the home. One also had a gold badge around his neck.

They allegedly brandished a gun and tied up two people, including the initial victim’s ex-wife, who showed up as the robbery was in progress, before taking $30,000 in cash and $100,000 in jewelry from a safe. They then made off with her BMW, which has since been recovered, police said.

The victims were not hurt, but the robbery sent shockwaves through the neighborhood. Right next door, Christos Papastefanou said he worries about his 83-year-old mother.

“It makes me extremely worried, and now I have to figure out and make arrangements for her own safety,” Papastefanou said.

He said Mayor Bill de Blasio isn’t doing enough to keep New Yorkers safe.

“I think criminals are just getting more brazen and they have nothing to fear,” Papastefanou said.

The Villa Maria Academy, a private elementary school down the street, was placed on lockdown shortly after the home invasion. Parents were stunned to hear the robbers were dressed like cops.

“Highly concerning. Just a very violating kind of feeling. These are people that we trust when they’re dressed as police officers. And to know that it was actually the bad guys is not very settling,” Jessica Calzolaio said.

“But I don’t know, this is kind of scary,” neighbor Barbara Sarlo said.

There was a similar police impersonation home invasion just half a mile away on Barkley Avenue, on Sept. 28, police said. Investigators are trying to figure out if the two crimes are connected.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.