Vaccine & KidsWatch Our Special COVID-19 Vaccine And Kids Town Hall
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, Robbery, Upper East Side

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for suspects after a smash-and-grab robbery on the Upper East Side.

It happened early Wednesday morning at the Givenchy store on East 65th Street and Madison Avenue.

READ MORE: Gov. Hochul: 100,000 COVID Vaccines Administered In New York In 24 Hours

According to a witness, 10-15 people broke into the store just before 5 a.m.

READ MORE: Andrew Cuomo Sexual Harassment Investigation Transcripts Released

Police say they got away with at least $80,000 worth of items.

A hammer used in the smash-and-grab was found at the scene.

MORE NEWS: Reward Increased, Social Media Campaign Launched In Search For Jashyah Moore, 14-Year-Old East Orange, N.J. Girl Missing Since Oct. 14

Investigators say the suspects took off in two waiting cars.

CBSNewYork Team