NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for suspects after a smash-and-grab robbery on the Upper East Side.
It happened early Wednesday morning at the Givenchy store on East 65th Street and Madison Avenue.
According to a witness, 10-15 people broke into the store just before 5 a.m.
Police say they got away with at least $80,000 worth of items.
A hammer used in the smash-and-grab was found at the scene.
Investigators say the suspects took off in two waiting cars.