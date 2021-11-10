NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Despite legal challenges and protests, a homeless shelter has opened near Midtown‘s so-called Billionaires’ Row.
The shelter opened Friday on West 58th Street in the former Park Savoy hotel. It will provide services for those who are employed or actively seeking employment.
Opponents had cited issues including building safety and quality of life.
A spokesperson for the Department of Social Services and Homeless Services says security will be provided on site around the clock.