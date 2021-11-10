Tennessee 'Will Hang In A Lot Longer Than Expected' Against Georgia: CBS Sports' Brian Jones Previews MatchupsCBS Sports' Brian Jones breaks down #1 Georgia-Tennessee and other important college football matchups.

'It's Not At All What They Think': Steven Krueger And Warren Kole Reveal Plot Twists In New SHOWTIME Drama Series 'Yellowjackets'An extraordinarily gifted high school girls soccer team finds themselves stranded deep in the wilderness after a plane crash. Now the group must learn to survive or die in the new SHOWTIME drama series 'Yellowjackets' premiering November 14th.

Ella Purnell On SHOWTIME's 'Yellowjackets': 'Going To Be Dark, Going To Be Twisted'Ella Purnell discusses 'Yellowjackets,' coming to SHOWTIME on Sunday, November 14th at 10:00PM.

Christina Ricci On SHOWTIME's 'Yellowjackets': 'I Like The Idea That These Women Aren't Likable Or Good People'Christina Ricci discusses 'Yellowjackets,' coming to SHOWTIME on Sunday, November 14th at 10:00PM.

'Adele One Night Only' Set List Revealed For November 14th SpecialCBS has revealed the set list for Adele One Night Only, a new primetime special that will be broadcast Sunday, November 14th at 8:30-10:30 PM, ET/8:00-10:00 PM, PT on CBS or available to stream on-demand with Paramount+.

Browns-Bengals Preview: 'Injuries Are Significant Issue For Cleveland,' Says CBS Sports' Amy TraskIn the ultra-competitive AFC North, the Browns and Bengals are both coming off games they probably should have won.