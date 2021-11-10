EAST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An update is expected Wednesday on the search for 14-year-old Jashyah Moore, who went missing in New Jersey nearly a month ago.
Moore was last seen on October 14 buying groceries at a deli on Central Avenue in East Orange.
A search party hit the streets Tuesday to look for the missing teen.
“She did not run away, she did not run away, she was abducted,” her mother, Jamie Moore, said. “I don’t know who did it, but we are looking for you.”
Police said there is no person of interest in the case, and they don't suspect foul play.
The reward for information leading to Moore is now at $15,000.