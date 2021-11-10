EAST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Authorities in New Jersey continue to shine a light on the search for 14-year-old Jashyah Moore, who has been missing since mid-October.

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Ted Stephens announced Wednesday his office will be taking the lead in the investigation.

“It is vitally important that we keep up the maximum effort to find Jashyah Moore. As I said, although she is one of many thousands of people who go missing annually, this occurrence is particularly troubling,” Stephens told reporters. “Our society cannot ignore the fact that a 14-year-old girl, otherwise normal in all respects as far as we can tell, would disappear without a trace on a sunny day on a central thoroughfare in Essex County. This case cries out and demands our attention.”

Stephens also said investigators are launching a social media campaign to ask the public for help in the case.

“This case will most likely be solved by the information provided by some other concerned citizen,” he said. “Somewhere in the members of this community, they are going to be essential to moving this along.”

Moore was last seen on Oct. 14 buying groceries at a deli on Central Avenue in East Orange.

“She did not run away, she did not run away, she was abducted,” her mother, Jamie Moore, said Tuesday. “I don’t know who did it, but we are looking for you.”

The reward for information leading to Moore’s safe return is now at $15,000.

“Normally, when you see a Crime Stoppers reward, it’s for the arrest and conviction of folks. This has nothing to do with an arrest or a conviction. This is about returning someone home,” said Essex County Sheriff Armando Fontoura. “This is strictly for information that will lead us to wherever Miss Moore is so we can bring her home safely to her family and her community.”

The FBI, New Jersey State Police and East Orange Police Department are working together to find the teen. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 877-847-7432 or 973-266-5041. Tips can be made anonymously.