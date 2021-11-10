Today: Early clouds will give way to sunny skies. It will be mild again with highs in the mid 60s.
Tonight: Mostly clear and colder. Lows in the 40s… 30s across our suburbs.
Tomorrow (Veterans Day): Sun mixing with clouds and slightly cooler. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60.
Late tomorrow Night into Friday: Periods of rain, which could be moderate to heavy at times, through midday Friday. Rainfall amounts will be .5-1.5″ on average with the potential for minor/nuisance flooding.