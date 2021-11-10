MONTCLAIR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A group of music students in New Jersey have a special opportunity to learn from one of the best.
Grammy Award-winning jazz legend Wynton Marsalis has a three-day residency at Montclair State University.
The artist is sharing his expertise with students at the Cali School of Music in one-on-one sessions in front of a crowd of 200. One of the students is still in high school.
"Just the sheer amount of things he's done, you know, in his life. I'm, just, like, so excited to learn from him," 17-year-old Alvaro Caravaca told CBS2's John Elliott.
“I grew up with education and I loved my teachers. I had the chance to get a great education. Also, I’ve been doing it for over 40 years. So it’s something I’ve always loved to do,” Marsalis said.
Marsalis will be hosting a public question and answer session there this Thursday.