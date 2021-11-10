HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A New Jersey community is in shock after two children were found dead in the backseat of a car.

Their mother, 36-year-old Yuhwei Chou, is now facing murder charges. She underwent a mental evaluation and is expected to make her first court appearance Wednesday afternoon in Somerset County.

As police continue their investigation, neighbors are overcome with emotion over the heartbreaking incident.

“Why did she do this?” neighbor Helen Bailey cried.

Somerset County prosecutors said 7-year-old Samantha Ross and her 10-month-old brother, Paul Ross, were found in the vehicle near Mountain View Road in Hillsborough. Chou was behind the wheel, and the kids were bound and restrained in their booster seats, showing no signs of life.

Robert Long’s son was driving a tow truck when he spotted the car just before 8 a.m. Tuesday.

“He just said he found a lady in the ditch and he said he asked her if she was alright. She said no, I think, and then he [saw] the babies. Then he called the cops right away,” Long said.

Neighbors said they have seen officers at the family home before.

“Over the years, I had seen some. Police cars would come occasionally. We never know what any of that was about,” said Austen Wang Bailey.

Helen Bailey was completely devastated, saying if she knew something was wrong and the kids were in danger, she would have stepped in to help.

“I never even saw the little boy. I understand he was a beautiful little boy,” she said. “The girl, she’s a beautiful little girl.”