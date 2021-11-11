NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two people were killed when a fire broke out overnight on the Upper West Side.
It happened just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday inside a fourth floor apartment at a six story building on West 62nd Street.
Firefighters rescued a 44-year-old man and 70-year-old woman, but they later died at St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital.
A third victim suffered minor injuries.
There’s no word on the victims’ names or the cause of the fire.