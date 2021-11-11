NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl walking home from school in the Bronx.
It happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday inside Crotona Park.READ MORE: Woman Sexually Assaulted Near Central Park Ice Rink
Police said the man threw the girl to the ground and sexually assaulted her.READ MORE: New York City Veterans Day Parade Returns In-Person For 1st Time In 2 Years
He allegedly stole the victim’s cellphone before running away.
She was treated at the hospital and released.MORE NEWS: 2 Killed In Overnight Fire At Upper West Side Apartment Building
Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.