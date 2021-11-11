Vaccine & KidsWatch Our Special COVID-19 Vaccine And Kids Town Hall
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will be cut down Thursday to begin its trip to the city.

It’s expected to arrive in Midtown on Saturday.

Last week, the 79-foot Norway Spruce was bound and packed up in Elkton, Maryland.

This is the first year the tree is from Maryland.

Workers will wrap it more than 50,000 lights, and the tree will be lit up on December 1.

