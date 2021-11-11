NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Trader Joe’s is recalling two different types of raw chicken patties because they may contain pieces of bone.
The recall applies to both Trader Joe’s Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.READ MORE: NYPD: 13-Year-Old Sexually Assaulted On Walk Home From School In The Bronx
It was issued after customers complained about finding bones, but no injuries have been reported.READ MORE: Jogger Sexually Assaulted In Central Park, Another Woman Attacked On FDR Drive Foot Path; Suspect In Custody
The patties were produced between August 16 and September 29 and shipped to stores nationwide.
They have “EST. P-8276” printed on them, and the following lot codes:
- 1-lb. cardboard packages containing four pieces of “TRADER JOE’S CHILE LIME CHICKEN BURGERS” with lot codes 2281, 2291, 2311, 2351, 2361, 2371, 2441, 2511, 2521, 2531, 2561, 2591, 2601, 2671, or 2721 represented on the label.
- 9-lb. bulk-pack boxes containing 72 pieces of “SPINACH FETA CHICKEN SLIDERS” with lot codes 2361 or 2631 represented on the label.