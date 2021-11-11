NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A second Queens school closed Thursday because of a coronavirus outbreak.
Village Academy in Far Rockaway will be closed from Nov. 11 to 20.READ MORE: 'COVID-19 Vaccines + Kids Town Hall' Answers Your Questions On CBSN New York
Students will switch to remote learning until they return on Monday, November 22.
“We do not hesitate to take action to keep school communities safe and our multi-layered approach to safety has kept our positivity rate extremely low at 0.19 percent. All staff at DOE are vaccinated and all students at Village Academy have access to a device to ensure live, continuous learning,” a Department of Education spokesperson told CBS2.READ MORE: Public School 166 In Astoria To Go Fully Remote For 10 Days Following COVID-19 Outbreak
The DOE said this is the third school shutdown this year.
PS 166 in Astoria is closed for 10 days following another outbreak. PS 79 in East Harlem also shut down days after the school year started.MORE NEWS: Gov. Hochul: 100,000 COVID Vaccines Administered In New York In 24 Hours
