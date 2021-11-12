CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, New York, sexual assault, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police arrested the man they say sexually assaulted a 13-year-old who was walking home from school in the Bronx.

Rahmel Bali, 18, was charged with attempted sexual abuse, assault and harassment.

Police said the victim was attacked Monday afternoon inside Crotona Park.

The suspect allegedly threw the teen to the ground, assaulted them, and then stole the victim’s cellphone.

The 13-year-old was treated at a nearby hospital and released.

