NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police arrested the man they say sexually assaulted a 13-year-old who was walking home from school in the Bronx.
Rahmel Bali, 18, was charged with attempted sexual abuse, assault and harassment.
Police said the victim was attacked Monday afternoon inside Crotona Park.
The suspect allegedly threw the teen to the ground, assaulted them, and then stole the victim's cellphone.
The 13-year-old was treated at a nearby hospital and released.