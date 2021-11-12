NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The search continued Friday for a suspect in a rape that occurred in the southeast section of Central Park. Police have increased patrols in the area, CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported.

The woman was jogging in the park Thursday morning when police said she was attacked. It happened in the area of Swan Lake and Center Drive, where a police presence remained Friday.

Investigators released new video of the man they’re looking for and urged the public to help track him down.

UPDATE: Here is video of the suspect wanted for this rape in Central Park. If you have ANY information, contact @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. https://t.co/VUa65iHh0I pic.twitter.com/KHoAQkwLrV — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 12, 2021

“That’s crazy that, seven in the morning, because it’s daylight. I don’t go out at night, because I know that, don’t go out at night in the park, it’s scary. But seven, when it’s daylight, it’s nerve-wracking and creepy,” said Andrea Tamayo, an Upper East Side resident.

Police said a 27-year-old woman was jogging on the footpath near Swan Lake around 7:20 a.m. when the attacker came up from behind and knocked her to the ground. Investigators said the suspect allegedly choked the woman – causing her to briefly lose consciousness – before he sexually assaulted her.

“The survivor in this case, she actually reached out to someone who was in the park, a bystander, asked to help and that person assisted her,” said Commanding Officer Michael King of the NYPD Special Victims Division.

According to NYPD data, this was the sixth rape reported in the park this year, compared to two by this time in 2020.

Police increased patrols following this incident. Investigators were working throughout the night. There were Crime Stoppers posters in the vicinity Friday morning.

“Just to see something like that here, it’s devastating,” said Dexter Price.

“I love New York because I was feeling so free when I moved here, and now I’m in constant panic and crossing the street if I see a suspicious person, and it’s just getting out of hand,” said Tamayo.

Police said the woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition. The search for her attacker continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.