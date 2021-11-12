CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Jersey City, Local TV, Montclair, New Jersey, Phil Murphy

NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork)Gov. Phil Murphy announced plans for a new greenway – the state’s first new park since 2006.

Nine miles of open space would stretch from Jersey City to Montclair, Murphy said Friday.

READ MORE: Officials Condemn Antisemitic Hate Speech At Haverstraw Planning Board Meeting

The state would convert abandoned railroad track bed into a recreational trail that crosses the Passaic and Hackensack rivers.

READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?

The state would buy the land from the Norfolk-Southern Railroad.

“This is a big deal that folks will benefit from for a long, long time,” said Murphy. “It will draw runners, bikers, walkers and outdoor enthusiasts from all over. It will be a crown jewel for our entire state.”

MORE NEWS: Santa Claus Makes Early Appearance At Long Island Mall

Murphy said the track bed hasn’t been used in nearly 20 years.

CBSNewYork Team