NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy announced plans for a new greenway – the state’s first new park since 2006.
Nine miles of open space would stretch from Jersey City to Montclair, Murphy said Friday.READ MORE: Officials Condemn Antisemitic Hate Speech At Haverstraw Planning Board Meeting
The state would convert abandoned railroad track bed into a recreational trail that crosses the Passaic and Hackensack rivers.READ MORE: Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment On The Way?
The state would buy the land from the Norfolk-Southern Railroad.
“This is a big deal that folks will benefit from for a long, long time,” said Murphy. “It will draw runners, bikers, walkers and outdoor enthusiasts from all over. It will be a crown jewel for our entire state.”MORE NEWS: Santa Claus Makes Early Appearance At Long Island Mall
Murphy said the track bed hasn’t been used in nearly 20 years.