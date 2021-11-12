NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The 12th annual Harlem Restaurant Week is underway, with more eateries involved than in the past.
CBS2's Jessi Mitchell is highlighting how some are even stronger now than before the pandemic.
She's joined by Nikoa Evans-Hendricks, the executive director of Harlem Park to Park and the event producer for Harlem Restaurant Week.
Harlem Restaurant Week runs until November 21. Meal deals include "best bites" for $10, lunches for $25 and dinners for $35.
For a complete list of the participating restaurants and bars, CLICK HERE.