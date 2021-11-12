HAVERSTRAW, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Outrage is mounting over a hateful speech at a planning board meeting earlier this week in Rockland County.

The meeting was held Wednesday in Haverstraw.

“Certain sect of people tend to walk in the street, and nobody is wearing any reflective gear. So if I run one of them over, and of course, I’m going back over them again,” one man said.

Gov. Kathy Hochul tweeted about the incident Thursday, saying, “I have heard reports of violent rhetoric towards our Jewish community at a town meeting in Rockland County.”

“Antisemitism, like all forms of hate, is horrifying and unacceptable. Everyone has the right to walk down the street without fear,” her tweet continued. “New York, we are better than this.”

UPDATE: I have directed the @nyspolice Hate Crimes Task Force & @NYSHumanRights to assist local leaders responding to this incident. Hateful, antisemitic speech will not be tolerated. We will do everything we can to protect our communities from this abuse. — Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) November 12, 2021

New York Attorney General Letitia James called the comments “appalling and unacceptable.”

“We will not tolerate any form of antisemitic bigotry in any corner of our communities, period,” she tweeted.

Rockland County Executive Ed Day also released a statement, saying, “This is beyond disgusting and not what the people of Rockland are all about.”