EAST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Jashyah Moore has been found safe after the 14-year-old was missing for nearly a month in East Orange, New Jersey.

The FBI, state, county and local authorities teamed up in the search, asking for the public’s help to bring her back home.

Here are five things we know about her disappearance:

1. Timeline: Jashyah’s mother, Jamie Moore, said she sent her to buy groceries on the morning of Thursday, October 14. Her mom said she came home without her card, so she went back to retrace her steps, but never returned.

She was seen on surveillance video buying drinks and candy at a deli on Central Avenue. A man, who police say has been helpful in the investigation, paid for her items before they both left the store.

She then went to Poppie’s Deli, where she told the manager she lost her EBT card. He told her to come back later to check the security cameras, but he didn’t see her again.

2. Description: Moore is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs around 135 pounds. She was last seen wearing khakis, black boots and a black jacket.

3. Reward: A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to Moore, no arrest or conviction necessary.

4. Hotline: Tips can be made anonymously to police at 877-847-7432 or 973-266-5041.

5. Mother’s message: Jamie Moore says her daughter needs help and did not run away.

“I love you. If you see this, I’m looking for you. I don’t care what, if I have to die myself to find you,” she said during a search party Tuesday.

She described Jashyah as being a “homebody,” who likes to cook, play video games and spend time with her little brother.

WATCH: Law Enforcement Thanks Public & Media For Help Finding Jashyah Moore 11/12

WATCH: Essex County Prosecutor Shares Latest In Jashyah Moore Search 11/10

WATCH: East Orange Mayor Calls For Community’s Help Finding Jashyah Moore 11/09

WATCH: Mother Of Jashyah Moore Describes Timeline Of Her Disappearance 11/5

Editor’s note: This story first appeared on November 10, 2021.