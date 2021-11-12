EAST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The desperate search for missing New Jersey teen Jashyah Moore ended with the girl found safe in New York City.

The 14-year-old went missing nearly a month ago in East Orange.

The Essex County prosecutor’s office is expected to provide an update on the case around 11 a.m. Friday.

Authorities remain tight lipped about specific details surrounding what she may have been doing and if she was in danger.

Nonetheless her family is overjoyed that she is safe.

Moore was found Thursday near the corner of West 111th Street and Lenox Avenue in Harlem. A Good Samaritan noticed her around 7 p.m. and called 911.

A source told CBS2 when the NYPD first approached Moore, she denied her identity but later confirmed who she was.

Her safe return home was due in part to her mother and loved ones’ calls for help.

“She’s depending on me to find her,” her mom, Jamie Moore, said earlier this week. “My daughter is 14 years old. She doesn’t deserve this.”

For weeks, search parties were organized, and some activists even blocked traffic in East Orange to raise awareness. Authorities pleaded for tips and raised $20,000 in reward money.

Moore disappeared on October 14 after visiting a deli on Central Avenue. Video showed her putting drinks on the counter and getting some Kit Kat bars. An older man paid for her items, and they both left the store.

CBS2 talked to the manager who spoke with her that day.

“She told him she lost her EBT card,” his daughter translated. “He told her, ‘You can come around 2 p.m. and we can check the camera for you.’ But she never came.”

The acting Essex County prosecutor said Moore is “currently safe and being provided all appropriate services.”

Watch their press conference at 11 a.m. on CBSIN New York.