Today: Blustery with periods of moderate to heavy rain through midday and the potential for an iso’d severe t’storm (damaging winds) and localized flooding. Rainfall amounts will be .5-1.5″ on average with locally up to 2″ possible. For the remainder of the day, expect leftover showers/t’storms — but mainly to the east — with partial clearing behind the cold front. Highs will be in the 60s.
Tonight: Mostly clear and colder. Temps will fall to around 50 in the city… 40s across our suburbs and some 30s N&W.
Saturday: Increasing clouds with a line of showers and iso’d rumbles of thunder in the afternoon. Highs will be within a few degrees of 60.
Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny and about 10 degrees colder. Highs will be in the upper 40s to around 50.