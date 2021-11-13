By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Today will be a transition day as a strong cold front crosses the region. High temps in the upper 50s and low 60s are occurring right now, and temps will be dropping behind the front into late afternoon.READ MORE: Gov. Hochul Announces New York's Mass COVID Vaccination Sites Open To Children 5-11
Expect a line of gusty showers with some embedded strong to severe wind gusts, especially to the north and east of the city. Timing looks to be west to east from about 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., not lasting long in any direction.
After some busy weather this afternoon, skies quickly clear behind the front with any lingering showers exiting the east end by 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. It stays breezy and much colder overnight… temps will fall into the upper 30s for NYC and 20s farther N&W.
Sunday will be about 10 to 15 degrees colder than today with most places staying in the 40s. The daylight hours Sunday look fine with just increasing clouds. Sunday night some showers swing through, with snow showers likely in the higher elevations N&W.
The November chill sticks around for early week before we jump back above normal for Wednesday and Thursday.
Keep an eye out for some brief gusty showers and storms this afternoon. Have a great weekend!