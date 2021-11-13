CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Ghost Guns, Hamilton Township, Local TV, Mercer County, New Jersey, New Jersey State Police

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Over a dozen people on a party bus in New Jersey were arrested on weapons charges in October, state police say.

State police say detectives learned multiple people in possession of weapons were on a party bus that would be traveling to the Trenton area via Interstate 195.

Authorities stopped the bus in Hamilton Township around 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 31. State police say those on board were seen trying to conceal several weapons.

Detectives seized six guns, including two ghost guns, along with three high-capacity magazines, hollow-point ammunition and drugs.

Fourteen people were arrested including one juvenile female. All 14 were charged with unlawful possession of a handgun, among other charges.

CBSNewYork Team