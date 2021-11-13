JERSEY CITY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot in Jersey City early Saturday morning.
According to the Hudson County prosecutor’s office, officers responded to the area of Grant Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive just after 4 a.m. after hearing gunshots.
When they arrived, they found 41-year-old Ishamell McCany suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso. He was taken to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
Police and the prosecutor’s office are investigating. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor’s official website at hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip.