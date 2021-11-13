By Giorgio Panetta, CBS2 Chief Meteorologist/Weather Producer
Hey there!
The rain and wind have moved out, clear skies overnight allow temps to drop into the 30s and 40s again. Saturday is a transition day with temps spiking early, and a big drop will quickly follow. Some flakes will be flying in the Catskills, but no real accumulation is expected.
By Sunday, the temps remain cold! We struggle to 50 degrees and feel like the 40 for most of the day.
By Sunday, the temps remain cold! We struggle to 50 degrees and feel like the 40 for most of the day.

Wraparound showers and snow showers are possible as the colder piece of energy passes.
Temps stay cold through Tuesday.