NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A fast-moving storm blew through New York City on Saturday, causing some damage and power problems.

On Staten Island, crews were working around the clock to get the power back on, but in the meantime, dozens of residents were in the dark.

Some neighbors who spoke to CBS2’s Thalia Perez said they were surprised at how destructive the storm was.

Rain pounded the streets of Manhattan, then marble-sized hail began to drop just before 2:30 p.m.

Over in the Clifton section of Staten Island, there were scattered power outages. For hours, streets like Tomkins and Townsend avenues were dark.

Frank Roldan says the lights went out shortly after the heavy rain and fierce wind picked up.

“The sky was dark. It was scary. It was actually scary. The sky was dark. It was windy. And people were, like, running around. I was like, tornado?” he said.

Although it wasn’t a tornado, images like one of a downed pole on top of an MTA bus in Hell’s Kitchen made it feel like a severe storm event.

Meanwhile, in Westchester, the rain turned to ice as it covered a lawn and driveway, and there was so much hail in Tuxedo Park, it looked like it was snowing.

Chunks of ice were also seen coming down in parts of New Jersey, including East Brunswick and Bloomingdale.

Back in the city, Con Edison reports they are working around the clock to restore service to customers.

