NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — While most are getting ready for Thanksgiving, one of the first signs of Christmas rolled into New York City on Saturday morning.
The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree officially arrived.
It’s starting to look a lot like Christmas!
The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrived earlier this morning with a little help from our @NYPDHighway Unit escorting it through NYC to its final destination at @rockcenternyc pic.twitter.com/U671Pk7nTd
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 13, 2021
The 12-ton, 79-foot Norway spruce traveled from Elkton, Maryland and was delivered to its new home on a 150-foot trailer.
Crews will later raise the tree into place. It will be lit for the first time on Dec. 1.