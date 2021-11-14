NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The New York Attorney General’s office has opened an investigation into the death of a Brooklyn man who was shot by police on the Belt Parkway.
Police say they were trying to pull over a vehicle for speeding on Nov. 11.
The driver, now identified as 65-year-old Brian Astarita, was swerving his Jeep Cherokee, trying to get away.
READ MORE: NYPD: Armed Suspect Killed In Police-Involved Shooting On Belt Parkway
Police say the man eventually got out of his vehicle and aimed a gun at officers.
Officers shot back, striking Astarita in the leg. He later died at a hospital.
Police recovered a gun at the scene.