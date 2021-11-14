NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A shooting Saturday in the Bronx left a man dead and another hospitalized.
It happened around 5 p.m. on Macombs Road in the Mount Eden section, but it wasn’t immediately clear what led up to it.READ MORE: Suspected Tornado Leaves Behind Trail Of Damage On Long Island
Police said a 32-year-old man walked into the hospital after he’d been shot in the chest, but he could not be saved.READ MORE: Wollman Rink Reopens For Ice Skating In Central Park
The other shooting victim, 46, is expected to be OK, police said.MORE NEWS: Gov. Hochul Announces New York's Mass COVID Vaccination Sites Open To Children 5-11
So far, no arrests have been made.