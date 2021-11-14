CBSN New YorkWatch Now
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A shooting Saturday in the Bronx left a man dead and another hospitalized.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Macombs Road in the Mount Eden section, but it wasn’t immediately clear what led up to it.

Police said a 32-year-old man walked into the hospital after he’d been shot in the chest, but he could not be saved.

The other shooting victim, 46, is expected to be OK, police said.

So far, no arrests have been made.

