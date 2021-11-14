NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a man accused of shooting several people at a Bronx nightclub this summer.
It happened around 4 a.m. on July 11 outside a club on Jerome Avenue.
Surveillance video shows the gunman arguing with the bouncer before he starts shooting.
Investigators say three people inside the club were injured.
A man and a woman were both shot in the arm and taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The third victim, who was grazed in the arm, fled the scene.
Police are looking for the suspect, who was last seen at the 167th Street and Grand Concourse subway station.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.