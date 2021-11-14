NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man accused of stealing women’s MetroCards after threatening to kill them is now in custody.
Police say 46-year-old David Gooden, of Brooklyn, has been arrested.
On three separate occasions, Gooden allegedly approached women inside subway stations, grabbed them, threatened to kill them and demanded they hand over their MetroCards.
The incidents happened on Nov. 3 and Nov. 4 at the Whitehall Street N and R subway station and the Rector Street 1 subway station.
Gooden has been charged with robbery.