NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Ten of New York’s state mass COVID vaccination sites are open to children 5 to 11 years old, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday.

So far, more than 50,000 children in the state received at least one shot since the CDC approved Pfizer’s vaccine for the age group, according to the governor’s office.

“Since this 5 to 11 year-old age group became eligible, we have been encouraging parents to reach out to their pediatricians and local health providers to set up vaccine appointments and now I’m directing our state mass vaccination sites to open their doors to the youngest and most recently eligible New Yorkers,” Hochul said.

These are the locations administering vaccines to children:

Syracuse: The Great New York State Fair – Art and Home Center

Glen Head: SUNY Old Westbury – Clark Athletic Center

Albany: Crossgates Mall, Former Lord & Taylor Store – Upper Level

South Ozone Park: Aqueduct Racetrack

Rochester: Rochester Educational Opportunity Center

Brooklyn: Medgar Evers College

Bronx: Bay Eden Senior Center

Yonkers: New York National Guard Armory

Stony Brook: SUNY Stony Brook

Buffalo: University at Buffalo South Campus

Parents and guardians can make vaccination appointments for their eligible children here.

Click here for information and resources from the state about the COVID-19 vaccine for kids.

Join CBS2 and CBSN New York on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 5:15 p.m. for a special report “COVID-19: Our Children, Our Future”.

Watch our COVID-19 Vaccines + Kids Town Hall. You can find that full discussion in the video above.

Click here for additional COVID-19 resources, including vaccine information and more.

Editor’s note: This story was first published Nov. 13.