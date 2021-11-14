NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Ten of New York’s state mass COVID vaccination sites are open to children 5 to 11 years old, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday.
So far, more than 50,000 children in the state received at least one shot since the CDC approved Pfizer’s vaccine for the age group, according to the governor’s office.READ MORE: Suspected Tornado Leaves Behind Trail Of Damage On Long Island
“Since this 5 to 11 year-old age group became eligible, we have been encouraging parents to reach out to their pediatricians and local health providers to set up vaccine appointments and now I’m directing our state mass vaccination sites to open their doors to the youngest and most recently eligible New Yorkers,” Hochul said.
These are the locations administering vaccines to children:
- Syracuse: The Great New York State Fair – Art and Home Center
- Glen Head: SUNY Old Westbury – Clark Athletic Center
- Albany: Crossgates Mall, Former Lord & Taylor Store – Upper Level
- South Ozone Park: Aqueduct Racetrack
- Rochester: Rochester Educational Opportunity Center
- Brooklyn: Medgar Evers College
- Bronx: Bay Eden Senior Center
- Yonkers: New York National Guard Armory
- Stony Brook: SUNY Stony Brook
- Buffalo: University at Buffalo South Campus
Parents and guardians can make vaccination appointments for their eligible children here.
Click here for information and resources from the state about the COVID-19 vaccine for kids.READ MORE: Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Hurt In Mount Eden, The Bronx
Join CBS2 and CBSN New York on Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 5:15 p.m. for a special report “COVID-19: Our Children, Our Future”.
Watch our COVID-19 Vaccines + Kids Town Hall. You can find that full discussion in the video above.
Click here for additional COVID-19 resources, including vaccine information and more.MORE NEWS: Wollman Rink Reopens For Ice Skating In Central Park
Editor’s note: This story was first published Nov. 13.