NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are trying to find a man wanted in connection to an attempted burglary in Harlem.
It happened on Nov. 5 just before 10 p.m.
According to police, a man followed a 35-year-old woman into her apartment building near West 116th Street and Manhattan Avenue.
As she entered her apartment, the man allegedly tried to force his way inside.
Police say he fled on an e-bike. The woman was not injured, and the man did not get away with any of her property.
Surveillance photos of the man have been released.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.