LEVITTOWN, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Yards across Levittown lay in ruins as residents continue cleaning up the damage after severe weather hit Long Island.

It’s possible at least one tornado touched down during the storm Saturday afternoon.

The National Weather Service is expected to visit a neighborhood that experienced some of the worst damage to determine if a tornado hit, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported Sunday.

Families surveyed their broken fences and damaged homes and were astonished at how the fast-moving storm caused so much trouble.

“All of the sudden, boom! A big noise and this window and a branch came in. Glass all over the living room floor,” said Ed Warch.

Warch, 88, said he had just received a tornado warning on his phone and was still reading it when pandemonium broke out.

Families told CBS2 there was no time to run and no place to hide – many homes in Levittown were built on concrete slabs and don’t have basements.

Neighbors said they had to scramble for the next best thing.

“I yelled at my wife to get into the bathroom,” said Tom Ottinger.

“The only other place you can go is the bathroom, in the tub. Other than that, no, just say say a little prayer and we’ll go from there,” said Warch.

Luckily, most of the damage was limited to property. On Cornflower Road, families immediately called 911 after realizing a tree fell and trapped a woman in her living room.

“The fire department came, the police came and they were able to get her out in a wheelchair just from the front door,” said Dylan Harrigan.

Families said help arrived as quickly as the storm moved through.