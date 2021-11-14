NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are asking for help identifying a young man accused of inappropriately touching a woman and a younger teenager in Queens.
The first reported incident happened aboard a Q65 bus around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 10.READ MORE: Levittown Neighborhood Cleaning Up From Severe Storm, Possible Tornado
According to police, the suspect boarded at 164th Street and Hillside Avenue, then approached a 26-year-old woman and pressed his groin against her buttocks. He got off the bus at 164th Street and 82nd Road. The woman was not hurt.READ MORE: Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, 1 Hurt In Mount Eden, The Bronx
Less than an hour later, the suspect went back to Hillside Avenue and boarded another Q65 bus, police said. This time, he allegedly pressed his groin against and grabbed a 14-year-old girl’s buttocks. He got off the bus and fled. The girl did not report any injuries.
Police said the suspect is approximately 17 to 18 years old with black hair. He was last seen wearing a white jacket, dark colored pants, white sneakers and a blue surgical mask.MORE NEWS: Wollman Rink Reopens For Ice Skating In Central Park
Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.