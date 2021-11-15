HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Alex Jones has been found liable for damages in lawsuits filed by the parents of Sandy Hook shooting victims over his claims the massacre was a “hoax.”

The 2012 school shooting killed 20 first-graders and six educators in in Newtown, Connecticut.

Jones has since said that he does not believe the massacre was a hoax.

Judge Barbara took the rare step Monday of defaulting him in the defamation lawsuits for his and his companies’ “failure to produce critical material information that the plaintiffs needed to prove their claims.” The default means the judge found in favor of the parents and will hold a hearing on how much damages he should pay.

Lawyers for the parents claimed Jones and his companies, including Infowars and Free Speech Systems, violated court rules by failing to turn over documents to them, including internal company documents showing how, and if, Jones and Infowars profited from talking about the school shooting and other mass shootings.

“Their pattern of defying and ignoring court orders to produce responsive information is well established,” lawyers for the family wrote in a court brief in July.

Jones’ lawyers denied violating court rules on document disclosure and asked that Bellis be removed from the case, alleging she has not been impartial.

A Texas judge recently issued similar rulings against Jones in three defamation lawsuits brought by Sandy Hook families in that state, finding Jones liable for damages after defaulting him and his companies for not turning over documents. Hearings on damages also were ordered.

