NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Joe Biden will sign into law a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure package Monday.

The deal passed earlier this month, but the president has been waiting for Congress to return from recess to sign it.

Among the many things it will do, it will help pay for more train tracks between Newark and Penn Station.

“We know what it will mean. It will create millions of new jobs, it’ll grow the economy and we’ll win the world economic competition,” Biden said Friday.

The president met with his Cabinet on Friday to discuss the implementation, talking to them about policing the coming investments.

“The high obligation and responsibility we all have to make sure this money is used wisely, used well, and used for the stated purposes for the American people,” he said.

Biden has treated infrastructure as proof the government can function again.

The bill includes money for roads, bridges, safe water and broadband.

Locally, Amtrak is expected to make out big. That includes helping to fund and finish the Gateway Program, which is expected to double the number of passenger trains under the Hudson River into Penn Station.

“We will finally build new trans-Hudson tunnels between New York and New Jersey,” said Sen. Bob Menendez.

Sen. Chuck Schumer said last week billions will also go to the MTA.

“We’ll have the money to strengthen them, make them work better, get in a signal system, to do things like 2nd Avenue subway,” he said.

Money also covers electric vehicle charging stations, electric school buses, modernizing the electric grid to protect against power outages, airport improvements, replacing lead pipes, addressing water contamination, and broadband access.

“We saw that during the pandemic when there were parts of our state, not just rural parts but urban centers, that did not have broadband access,” said Rep. Jahana Hayes.

The president is expected to sign the bill on the White House lawn with governors and mayors of both parties and labor leaders.