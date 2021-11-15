CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, Mount Eden, New York, nyc gun violence, NYC Shootings, The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video shows a shooting in the Bronx that left one man dead and another wounded.

Police said three suspects approached the victims and grabbed a gold chain off a 32-year-old man.

READ MORE: President Biden To Sign Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill; What It Means For Tri-State

The video shows shots being fired as the victims tried to run away.

It happened around 5 p.m. Saturday on Macombs Road in the Mount Eden section.

READ MORE: Person Fatally Struck By Train At Grand Central Terminal

The 32-year-old, identified as Jonathan Pena, was taken to Bronx Lenox Hospital, where he died. The other victim, a 46-year-old, is expected to survive.

Police said the suspects drove off in a black Mercedes sedan.

MORE NEWS: NYPD: Officer Struck By Car During Attempted Traffic Stop In Queens

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

CBSNewYork Team