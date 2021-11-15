NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New video shows a shooting in the Bronx that left one man dead and another wounded.
Police said three suspects approached the victims and grabbed a gold chain off a 32-year-old man.
The video shows shots being fired as the victims tried to run away.
It happened around 5 p.m. Saturday on Macombs Road in the Mount Eden section.
The 32-year-old, identified as Jonathan Pena, was taken to Bronx Lenox Hospital, where he died. The other victim, a 46-year-old, is expected to survive.
Police said the suspects drove off in a black Mercedes sedan.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.