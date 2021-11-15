NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — The NHL postponed three Ottawa Senators games, including contests against the Devils and Rangers, on Monday amid a COVID-19 outbreak on the team.

Games scheduled for Tuesday in Newark, at home Thursday against Nashville and at home Saturday against the Rangers were postponed.

Ten Senators players are currently in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, and though the team played shorthanded Sunday, the depth of Ottawa’s outbreak led to the league’s decision.

#NEWS: After a significant Covid-19 outbreak among the Ottawa Senators, tomorrow’s game has been postponed. The rescheduled game will be announced at a later date. https://t.co/LdjoC8AAUg — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) November 15, 2021

SCHEDULE UPDATE: #NYR vs. OTT on Nov. 19 has been postponed. https://t.co/rvjnyPIb7L — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) November 15, 2021

Neither the NFL nor the NBA has had to postpone a game so far this fall. Major League Baseball had nine virus-related postponements among 2,430 scheduled games, down from 45 in last year’s shortened 900-game schedule.

The NHL postponed 51 games for virus reasons during its last regular season.

The league and Players’ Association have until Jan. 10 to withdraw from the 2022 Winter Olympics if pandemic circumstances force the cancellation of so many games that the break in February is not feasible.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)