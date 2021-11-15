NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is searching for a gunman wanted in a shooting that injured four people outside of a Harlem deli on Monday night.

The incident happened just after 8 p.m. at 141st Street and Malcolm X Boulevard.

Police said four men, ranging in age from 20 to 23, were hit by the gunfire. One victim was shot in the leg, one in the thigh, one in the arm, and the other in the back.

CBS2’s Cory James spoke with two people working at stores nearby who heard the shots and saw people frantically running.

“It was loud, it was loud,” said Hazam Muqbal of Harlem. “It’s not safe. It’s not safe. You have to watch where you walk and go home.”

“Some people rushed in the store and they said it was gunshots. They looked in panic,” Damon Zhang added.

At least one of the victims ran two blocks to 139th Street for help, James reported.

That area is not too far away from Harlem hospital, where two of the victims were taken.

The others went to St. Luke’s.

