NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD is searching for a man who hit a police officer with a car during an attempted traffic stop in Queens.
It happened early Saturday morning on 22nd Street in Long Island City.
Police said two officers were trying to stop the driver of a white Mercedes-Benz, when the suspect struck one of the officers with the car and drove off.
The officer suffered injuries to his right arm and leg. He was taken to New York-Presbyterian/ Weill Cornell Medical Center in stable condition.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.