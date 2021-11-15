NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A person was struck by a train during the morning commute Monday in Manhattan.
Police say the victim was found dead under the 7 train.
7 service is suspended between Court Sq and Times Sq-42 St while emergency teams respond to a person who was struck by a train at Grand Central-42 St.
7 express service is suspended.
