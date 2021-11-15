CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Grand Central Terminal, Local TV, Manhattan, MTA, New York, Subway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A person was struck by a train during the morning commute Monday in Manhattan.

It happened around 6:15 a.m. at Grand Central Terminal.

READ MORE: President Biden To Sign Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill; What It Means For Tri-State

Police say the victim was found dead under the 7 train.

READ MORE: NYPD: Officer Struck By Car During Attempted Traffic Stop In Queens

The 7 train was suspended in the area.

MORE NEWS: New Video Shows Bronx Shooting That Left 1 Dead, 1 Injured

For the latest service alerts, CLICK HERE.

CBSNewYork Team