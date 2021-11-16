ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — State ethics officials have moved to rescind the approval of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo‘s book about the pandemic.
The Joint Commission on Public Ethics voted 12-1 Tuesday morning in favor of revoking its prior approval.
Cuomo now has to reapply for approval of the $5.1 million book deal.
If denied, he could face penalties and so-called profit "clawbacks."
A spokesman for Cuomo called the move part of a “political game,” and said the group acted outside the scope of its authority.