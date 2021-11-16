NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A big celebration will take place Tuesday on Broadway, marking the 25th anniversary of a much loved musical.
The current revival of the musical "Chicago" premiered on Broadway in 1996.
A marching band from Brooklyn will lead a mini parade Tuesday from Times Square to a celebration at the Ambassador Theatre.
Actor James Naughton, who won a Tony award for his portrayal of lawyer Bill Flynn, will be among those taking part.
"What you see is performers right in front of your eyes, dancing, singing, acting. You don't see that much anymore," he said. "It's not about falling chandeliers or people on roller skates. There are no gimmicks, it's just performing."
We’ll have coverage of the anniversary celebration on CBS2 News tonight.