CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID Vaccine, COVID-19, Local TV, New York

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – From getting their first doses to adults getting boosters, CBS2 is taking an in-depth look at vaccines, answering questions and separating fact from fiction.

Join us Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 5:15 p.m. for a special report “COVID-19: Our Children, Our Future.”

READ MORE: Union High School Students Stage Walk-Out, Protest After Football Team Pulled From State Playoffs Over COVID Outbreak

You can watch on CBS2 and on CBSN New York.

READ MORE: New York City Residents 18 And Older Now Eligible For COVID Vaccine Booster Shots

And, in case you missed it, watch our COVID-19 Vaccines + Kids Town Hall. You can find that full discussion in the video above.

CBS2 put together a panel of doctors and infectious disease experts to answer questions submitted by parents and guardians.

Click here for additional COVID-19 resources, including vaccine information and more.

MORE NEWS: Connecticut Nursing Home Reports 8 COVID-Related Deaths, After Virtually All Residents And Staff Were Vaccinated

COVID VACCINE

CBSNewYork Team