NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor-elect Eric Adams says New York’s nightlife needs a wake-up call.
During an interview with Stephen Colbert, Adams was asked about going to a few clubs after he won the election.
“I am the mayor. This is the city of nightlife. I must test the product. I have to be out,” he said. “We used to be the coolest place on the globe. We’re so damn boring now, man.”
TONIGHT! NYC's Mayor-Elect @ericadamsfornyc wants all New Yorkers to get out there and mingle in the city's nightlife scene. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/1NzrZfoaYw
— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) November 17, 2021
