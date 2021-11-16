CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor-elect Eric Adams says New York’s nightlife needs a wake-up call.

During an interview with Stephen Colbert, Adams was asked about going to a few clubs after he won the election.

“I am the mayor. This is the city of nightlife. I must test the product. I have to be out,” he said. “We used to be the coolest place on the globe. We’re so damn boring now, man.”

